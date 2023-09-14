Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Hennepin County, Minnesota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Highland Park Senior High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14

6:00 PM CT on September 14 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Edison High School at Columbia Heights High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 15

4:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Big Lake High School at Mound Westonka High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15

5:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Minnetrista, MN

Minnetrista, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Orono High School at Blake School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15

5:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Hopkins, MN

Hopkins, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Simley High School at Fridley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15

6:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TBD at DeLaSalle High School