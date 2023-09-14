Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Hennepin County, Minnesota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Minnesota This Week

  • Pipestone County
  • Roseau County
  • Lac qui Parle County
  • Redwood County
  • Carlton County
  • Yellow Medicine County
  • Stearns County
  • Waseca County
  • Koochiching County
  • Le Sueur County

    • Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Highland Park Senior High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Edison High School at Columbia Heights High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Big Lake High School at Mound Westonka High School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Minnetrista, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Orono High School at Blake School

    • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Hopkins, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Simley High School at Fridley High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    TBD at DeLaSalle High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 16
    • Location: Minneapolis, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.