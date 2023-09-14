Minnesota High School Football Live Streams in Hennepin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Hennepin County, Minnesota this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Minnesota This Week
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Highland Park Senior High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Edison High School at Columbia Heights High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Big Lake High School at Mound Westonka High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Minnetrista, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orono High School at Blake School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Hopkins, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Simley High School at Fridley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at DeLaSalle High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 16
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.