Best bets are available for when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) host the Minnesota Vikings (0-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Eagles vs. Vikings? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Eagles vs. Vikings?

Game Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Philadelphia 27 - Minnesota 14

Philadelphia 27 - Minnesota 14 Looking at this game's moneyline, the Eagles' implied win probability is 72.6%.

The Eagles finished 14-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 87.5% of those games).

Philadelphia went 10-1 in games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -265 or shorter (90.9%).

Last season, the Vikings won one out of the five games in which they were the underdog.

Minnesota entered one game last season as the underdog by +215 or more and won each of those games.

Who will win? The Eagles or Vikings? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Philadelphia (-6.5)



Philadelphia (-6.5) The Eagles were 8-9-0 against the spread last year.

As 6.5-point or greater favorites, Philadelphia went 6-5 against the spread last year.

The Vikings had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Minnesota did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 6.5 points or more last season.

Parlay your bets together on the Eagles vs. Vikings matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49)



Under (49) The two teams averaged a combined 4.0 more points per game (53) a season ago than this matchup's over/under of 49 points.

The Eagles and the Vikings saw their opponents average a combined 3.7 fewer points per game last season than the point total of 49 set for this matchup.

Last season, nine of the Eagles' games went over the point total.

Last year, 11 Vikings games hit the over.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Jalen Hurts Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 9.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 1 170.0 1 37.0 0

Justin Jefferson Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 1 150.0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.