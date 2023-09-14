If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Clay County, Minnesota, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Clay County, Minnesota High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Hawley High School at Roseau High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 14
    • Location: Roseau, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Park Christian School at Ortonville High School

    • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Ortonville, MN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

