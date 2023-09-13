When the Minnesota Twins (76-69) go head to head against the Tampa Bay Rays (89-57) at Target Field on Wednesday, September 13 at 1:10 PM ET, Willi Castro will be looking for his 30th stolen base of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Twins are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rays (-125). The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley - TB (5-7, 5.34 ERA) vs Dallas Keuchel - MIN (1-1, 4.78 ERA)

Twins vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Twins Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 9 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -125 +105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Twins vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 116 times this season and won 77, or 66.4%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rays have gone 72-31 (69.9%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 6-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have won in 19, or 40.4%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Twins have won 10 of 27 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 10th 1st

