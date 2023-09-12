Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the hill, on September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .254 with 17 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

In 56.7% of his 97 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 5.2% of his games this year, and 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In 23 games this year (23.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (39.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 52 .254 AVG .254 .333 OBP .332 .463 SLG .343 17 XBH 10 4 HR 2 16 RBI 12 37/13 K/BB 46/14 14 SB 15

