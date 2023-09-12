Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Rays on September 12, 2023
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet options for Carlos Correa and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Joe Ryan Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Ryan Stats
- The Twins' Joe Ryan (10-9) will make his 26th start of the season.
- He has 13 quality starts in 25 chances this season.
- Ryan has 19 starts of five or more innings this season in 25 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.
Ryan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|4.0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|at Rangers
|Sep. 1
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Aug. 26
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|2
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 2
|4.0
|9
|7
|7
|4
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 26
|3.2
|7
|4
|4
|7
|2
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 114 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 63 RBI.
- He has a .228/.310/.401 slash line on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 8
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has put up 96 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.
- He has a .251/.319/.480 slash line so far this year.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 11
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 9
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
