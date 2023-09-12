How to Watch the Twins vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz take the field against Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday at Target Field.
Twins vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank fifth in baseball with 203 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota is 11th in baseball with a .424 slugging percentage.
- The Twins are 21st in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- Minnesota is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (668 total).
- The Twins are 16th in MLB with a .322 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' 10.3 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.93 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in baseball (1.207).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 10-9 with a 4.21 ERA and 169 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Ryan is trying to record his 14th quality start of the season.
- Ryan enters this game with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/6/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Gavin Williams
|9/8/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Kodai Senga
|9/9/2023
|Mets
|W 8-4
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|David Peterson
|9/10/2023
|Mets
|L 2-0
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tylor Megill
|9/11/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Zack Littell
|9/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Taj Bradley
|9/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Michael Kopech
|9/15/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Jesse Scholtens
|9/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Dylan Cease
|9/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Touki Toussaint
