Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to beat Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins when the teams meet on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

The Rays have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Twins (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -135 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 56 of the 95 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (58.9%).

Minnesota has gone 37-29 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (56.1% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Minnesota has played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-66-7).

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-31 33-38 31-30 44-38 56-53 19-15

