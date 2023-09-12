Tuesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (89-56) and the Minnesota Twins (75-69) matching up at Target Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 12.

The Twins will give the ball to Joe Ryan (10-9, 4.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Zack Littell (3-5, 4.29 ERA).

Twins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 56 out of the 95 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota is 32-28 this season when entering a game favored by -140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 14th in the majors with 668 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.93).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule