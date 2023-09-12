Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-3 against the Rays.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 36 walks.

Kepler has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (22 of 112), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Kepler has driven in a run in 41 games this year (36.6%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.7%.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 59 .284 AVG .220 .348 OBP .293 .536 SLG .430 23 XBH 20 11 HR 11 30 RBI 27 46/18 K/BB 47/18 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings