Matt Wallner vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Matt Wallner, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, September 12 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is hitting .218 with six doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- Wallner has gotten at least one hit in 41.1% of his games this year (23 of 56), with more than one hit nine times (16.1%).
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (17.9%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Wallner has an RBI in 13 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.263
|AVG
|.157
|.391
|OBP
|.280
|.558
|SLG
|.343
|13
|XBH
|5
|7
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|9
|39/11
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 152 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Littell makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.29 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed eight innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.29, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
