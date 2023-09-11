Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Rays on September 11, 2023
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Carlos Correa and others are available when the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Twins vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 114 hits with 28 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 56 walks and 63 RBI.
- He has a .230/.312/.404 slash line so far this year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 8
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Kepler Stats
- Max Kepler has 20 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 35 walks and 56 RBI (94 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .247/.315/.471 so far this year.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 9
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Tyler Glasnow Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Glasnow Stats
- Tyler Glasnow (8-5) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 18th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Glasnow has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.
Glasnow Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 6
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|14
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 1
|7.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Aug. 26
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|at Angels
|Aug. 19
|6.0
|8
|7
|5
|7
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 14
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Tyler Glasnow's player props with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.