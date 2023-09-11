Monday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (88-56) and the Minnesota Twins (75-68) at Target Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rays securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 11.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (8-5) to the mound, while Sonny Gray (7-6) will answer the bell for the Twins.

Twins vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Twins' past 10 games.

The Twins have come away with 19 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Minnesota has a mark of 17-22 in contests where bookmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Twins have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Minnesota scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (664 total, 4.6 per game).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.91 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Twins Schedule