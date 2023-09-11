Max Kepler -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has 20 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 35 walks while batting .247.

Kepler has recorded a hit in 63 of 111 games this season (56.8%), including 28 multi-hit games (25.2%).

In 21 games this year, he has hit a long ball (18.9%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

Kepler has had at least one RBI in 36.0% of his games this year (40 of 111), with more than one RBI 11 times (9.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (37.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 59 .278 AVG .220 .340 OBP .293 .517 SLG .430 22 XBH 20 10 HR 11 29 RBI 27 45/17 K/BB 47/18 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings