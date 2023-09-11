In a clash of AFC East teams, Buffalo (0-0) will face off against the New York Jets (0-0) in a matchup on Monday, September 11, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Buffalo favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 44.5 points.

Bills vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Bills were winning six times, were behind five times, and were knotted up five times at the end of the first quarter last season.

Offensively, Buffalo averaged 5.5 points in the first quarter (fifth-ranked) last year. On the defensive side, it surrendered 5.4 points on average in the first quarter (30th-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Jets were winning five times, were losing five times, and were knotted up seven times.

In the first quarter last year, the Jets averaged 2.8 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 3.6 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

The Bills won the second quarter 10 times, were outscored two times, and tied four times in 16 games last season.

Buffalo averaged 9.6 points scored on offense and gave up an average of five points on defense in the second quarter last year.

In 17 games last year, the Jets outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, were outscored six times, and tied six times.

In the second quarter last year, the Jets averaged 5.5 points on offense (29th-ranked) and allowed an average of 6.6 points on defense (11th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bills won the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in four games.

In the third quarter last season, Buffalo averaged 5.7 points on offense (sixth-ranked). On defense, it gave up an average of 3.9 points (12th-ranked) in the third quarter.

The Jets outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games last year, lost the third quarter in 12 games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

The Jets averaged 2.6 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.9 points on defense in the third quarter last year.

4th Quarter

In the Bills' 16 games last year, they won the fourth quarter 10 times, lost four times, and tied two times.

Buffalo's offense averaged 6.6 points in the fourth quarter last season. It gave up 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

In 17 games last year, the Jets won the fourth quarter 10 times, lost three times, and tied four times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Jets averaged 6.8 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 3.2 points on defense.

Bills vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Bills led after the first half in 10 games (8-2 in those contests), were losing after the first half in three games (3-0), and were tied after the first half in three games (2-1).

In the first half, Buffalo averaged 15.1 points scored on offense last season (third-ranked). It surrendered an average of 10.4 points on defense (11th-ranked) in the first half.

The Jets were leading after the first half in six games last year, were losing after the first half in seven games, and were knotted up after the first half in four games.

The Jets' offense averaged 8.3 points in the first half last year. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 10.2 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

Through 16 games last year, the Bills won the second half nine times, were outscored six times, and tied one time.

Buffalo averaged 12.3 points in the second half last year. On defense, it gave up 8.3 points on average in the second half.

The Jets outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games last season (6-2 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in eight games (0-8), and tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

In the second half last season, the Jets averaged 9.4 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 8.1 points on defense.

