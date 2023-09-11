Andrew Stevenson -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on September 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Andrew Stevenson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Stevenson At The Plate

Stevenson is batting .222 with a walk.

In four of eight games this year, Stevenson got a hit, but only one each time.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Stevenson has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Other Twins Players vs the Rays

Andrew Stevenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 .000 AVG .250 .000 OBP .294 .000 SLG .250 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 1/0 K/BB 3/1 1 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings