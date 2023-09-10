The Minnesota Vikings' (0-0) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Sunday, September 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0). It starts at 1:00 PM at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings finished 13-4 a season ago and were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round. They scored 24.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while conceding 25.1 (28th).

In 2022, the Buccaneers went 8-9 and were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round. They gave up 21.1 points per game (to rank 13th in the NFL) while scoring 18.4 per game (25th).

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Troy Dye LB Elbow Full Participation In Practice Ryan Wright P Ankle Full Participation In Practice Marcus Davenport OLB Ankle Questionable

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Anthony Nelson OLB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Antoine Winfield Jr. S Calf Limited Participation In Practice Calijah Kancey DL Calf Questionable Kaevon Merriweather S Quad Limited Participation In Practice Cody Mauch OG Back Questionable

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Game Info

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Info: CBS

CBS

Vikings Season Insights (2022)

With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, the Vikings were forced to rely on their seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep them competitive last season.

Minnesota sported the eighth-ranked scoring offense last season (24.9 points per game), and it was worse defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 25.1 points allowed per game.

The Vikings had the sixth-ranked passing offense last season (263.8 passing yards per game), and they were worse on the other side of the ball, ranking second-worst with 265.6 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, Minnesota ranked 27th in the NFL last season with 97.7 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 20th in rushing yards allowed per contest (123.1).

The Vikings ranked 12th in the league with a +2 turnover margin last season after forcing 25 turnovers (eighth in the NFL) and committing 23 (17th in the NFL).

Vikings vs. Buccaneers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Vikings (-5.5)

Vikings (-5.5) Moneyline: Vikings (-250), Buccaneers (+200)

Vikings (-250), Buccaneers (+200) Total: 46 points

