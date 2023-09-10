The Minnesota Vikings (0-0) square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 10, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Vikings vs. Buccaneers?

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Minnesota 26 - Buccaneers 19

Minnesota 26 - Buccaneers 19 Based on this game's moneyline, the Vikings' implied win probability is 69.2%.

The Vikings won all 12 of the games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season.

Minnesota won all three games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.

Last season, the Buccaneers were listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

Last season, Tampa Bay was at least a +185 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Minnesota (-5)



Minnesota (-5) The Vikings were 7-10-0 against the spread last season.

Minnesota had one win ATS (1-2) as a 5-point favorite or more last year.

Buccaneers posted a 4-12-1 record against the spread last season.

Tampa Bay didn't have a win ATS (0-1) as 5-point or more underdogs last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46)



Under (46) These teams averaged a combined 43.3 points per game a season ago, 2.7 fewer points than the total of 46 set for this matchup.

The Vikings and the Buccaneers saw their opponents average a combined 0.2 more points per game last season than the over/under of 46 set for this matchup.

Last season, 11 of the Vikings' games hit the over.

In Buccaneers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total six times.

Justin Jefferson Receiving Yards (Our pick: 88.5/Under)

Games (2022) Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 17 1.4 1 106.4 8

Chris Godwin Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games (2022) Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 15 68.2 3

