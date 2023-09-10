Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (75-67) and the New York Mets (64-77) at Target Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on September 10.

The Twins will look to Pablo Lopez (10-7) versus the Mets and Tylor Megill (8-7).

Twins vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 56, or 59.6%, of the 94 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota is 11-7 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Minnesota has scored 664 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule