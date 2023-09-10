The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is hitting .260 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks.

Polanco has gotten at least one hit in 72.1% of his games this season (49 of 68), with at least two hits 14 times (20.6%).

In 17.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this season (35.3%), Polanco has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (19.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year (38.2%), including three multi-run games (4.4%).

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .279 AVG .237 .351 OBP .331 .529 SLG .381 18 XBH 9 8 HR 4 27 RBI 14 40/15 K/BB 31/16 2 SB 2

