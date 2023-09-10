Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants (72-70) and the Colorado Rockies (51-90) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Giants squad securing the victory. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 10.

The Giants will give the nod to Keaton Winn (0-2, 3.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Peter Lambert (3-6, 5.03 ERA).

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 6, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Giants have a record of 2-1.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games.

The Giants have been favorites in 68 games this season and won 36 (52.9%) of those contests.

This season San Francisco has won eight of its 10 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 69.2% chance to win.

San Francisco ranks 22nd in the majors with 612 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.09).

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 2-8 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 3-2-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those contests).

The Rockies have been victorious in 46, or 36.8%, of the 125 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win two times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (620 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.73 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 4 @ Cubs L 5-0 Logan Webb vs Justin Steele September 5 @ Cubs L 11-8 Ryan Walker vs Kyle Hendricks September 6 @ Cubs L 8-2 Alex Wood vs Jordan Wicks September 8 Rockies W 9-8 Kyle Harrison vs Ty Blach September 9 Rockies W 9-1 Logan Webb vs Chase Anderson September 10 Rockies - Keaton Winn vs Peter Lambert September 11 Guardians - Alex Cobb vs Gavin Williams September 12 Guardians - Tristan Beck vs Cal Quantrill September 13 Guardians - Kyle Harrison vs Logan Allen September 14 @ Rockies - Alex Cobb vs Chase Anderson September 15 @ Rockies - Logan Webb vs Peter Lambert

Rockies Schedule