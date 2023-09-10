When the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go head to head in Week 1 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Brandon Powell hit paydirt? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will Brandon Powell score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)

Powell received 32 targets last season and hauled in 24 balls for 156 yards, averaging 9.2 yards per game.

Powell, in 16 games last year, did not catch a touchdown pass.

Brandon Powell Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 1 1 10 0 Week 2 Falcons 1 1 6 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 3 3 27 0 Week 4 @49ers 0 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 0 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 5 4 27 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 1 1 4 0 Week 10 Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 2 2 16 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 2 2 6 0 Week 13 Seahawks 4 4 39 0 Week 14 Raiders 2 0 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 2 1 4 0 Week 16 Broncos 3 3 12 0 Week 17 @Chargers 2 1 3 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 3 1 2 0

