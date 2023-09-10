Alexander Mattison Week 1 Preview vs. the Buccaneers
Alexander Mattison will be facing the 15th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL last season when his Minnesota Vikings take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Mattison had 74 carries for 283 yards rushing a season ago (16.6 per game) and scored five TDs.
Mattison vs. the Buccaneers
- Mattison vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games
- Looking at run defense, the Buccaneers yielded more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.
- On the ground, Tampa Bay allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.
- In the running game, no player ran for multiple scores versus the Buccaneers last year.
- The Buccaneers allowed 120.7 rushing yards per game last year to be the NFL's 15th-ranked run defense.
- The Vikings are up against the NFL's 10th-ranked rushing D in terms of touchdowns allowed (12 TDs conceded a season ago).
Alexander Mattison Rushing Props vs. the Buccaneers
- Rushing Yards: 66.5 (0)
Mattison Rushing Insights
- Mattison hit the rushing yards over in three of 10 opportunities (30.0%) last year.
- The Vikings threw the ball on 62.5% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 37.5% of the time. Their offense was seventh in the league in points scored.
- Mattison had at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games last year, with multiple rushing TDs once.
Alexander Mattison Receiving Props vs the Buccaneers
- Receiving Yards: 17.5 (0)
Mattison Receiving Insights
- Mattison went over on receiving yards prop bets in three of his eight games (37.5%) a season ago.
- He was targeted on 18 passes last season, averaging 5.1 yards per target.
- Mattison had a receiving touchdown in one of 17 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Mattison's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|vs. Packers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|8 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|7 ATT / 28 YDS / 1 TD
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|3 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Bears
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|9 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|5 ATT / 40 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bills
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cowboys
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|2 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|3 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|3 ATT / 14 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|2 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|4 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|8 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|10 ATT / 54 YDS / 2 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
