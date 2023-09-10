Alex Kirilloff, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, September 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .268 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Kirilloff has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

In 9.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has an RBI in 21 of 71 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.2%.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .239 AVG .298 .326 OBP .386 .402 SLG .474 11 XBH 11 4 HR 4 16 RBI 16 33/14 K/BB 37/12 0 SB 0

