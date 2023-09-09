The San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) host the UCLA Bruins (1-0) at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

UCLA ranks 59th in total offense (417 yards per game) and 73rd in total defense (345 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive angle, San Diego State is generating 28 points per contest (70th-ranked). It ranks 69th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (20.5 points allowed per game).

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on CBS.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UCLA vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

UCLA vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

UCLA San Diego State 417 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349 (14th) 345 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.5 (125th) 153 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.5 (26th) 264 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 125.5 (120th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (124th) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (1st)

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has 143 yards passing for UCLA, completing 58.3% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and one interception this season.

TJ Harden has carried the ball 11 times for a team-high 76 yards on the ground.

Carson Steele has been handed the ball 13 times this year and racked up 76 yards (76 per game). He's also contributed in the passing game with four grabs for 20 yards and one touchdown.

J.Michael Sturdivant's team-high 136 yards as a receiver have come on five catches (out of 10 targets) with one touchdown.

Kyle Ford has hauled in two receptions totaling 39 yards so far this campaign.

Logan Loya has racked up three catches for 37 yards, an average of 37 yards per game.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has been a dual threat for San Diego State this season. He has 251 passing yards (125.5 per game) while completing 65.2% of his passes. He's tossed two touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 156 yards (78 ypg) on 18 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaylon Armstead has racked up 136 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Mekhi Shaw has racked up 74 receiving yards on five receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Mark Redman has caught six passes and compiled 69 receiving yards (34.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Martin Blake has racked up 40 reciving yards (20 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed UCLA or San Diego State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.