How to Watch the Twins vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 9
The Minnesota Twins will look to Royce Lewis for continued offensive production when they take the field against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Saturday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Mets Player Props
|Twins vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Mets Odds
|Twins vs Mets Prediction
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are sixth-best in MLB play with 200 total home runs.
- Minnesota's .424 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Twins rank 21st in the majors with a .241 batting average.
- Minnesota ranks 14th in runs scored with 656 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins rank 16th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.
- The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- Minnesota's 3.93 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.209).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins are sending Kenta Maeda (3-7) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.73 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Maeda is trying to collect his sixth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Maeda has put up 12 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/3/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Jon Gray
|9/4/2023
|Guardians
|W 20-6
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Lucas Giolito
|9/5/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-3
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Bibee
|9/6/2023
|Guardians
|L 2-1
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Gavin Williams
|9/8/2023
|Mets
|W 5-2
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Kodai Senga
|9/9/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|David Peterson
|9/10/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Tylor Megill
|9/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/12/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Zack Littell
|9/13/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Dallas Keuchel
|Taj Bradley
|9/14/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Michael Kopech
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.