The South Dakota Coyotes (0-1) hit the road to square off against the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies (1-0) at the DakotaDome on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

South Dakota is averaging 10 points per game on offense, which ranks them 89th in the FCS. Defensively, the defense ranks 68th, surrendering 35 points per game. From an offensive perspective, St. Thomas (MN) is generating 36 points per contest (26th-ranked). It ranks 50th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (26 points given up per game).

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on ESPN+.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. South Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

St. Thomas (MN) vs. South Dakota Key Statistics

St. Thomas (MN) South Dakota 334 (57th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 194 (110th) 0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437 (71st) 225 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 38 (115th) 109 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156 (73rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

St. Thomas (MN) Stats Leaders

Amari Powell leads St. Thomas (MN) with 105 yards on 12-of-24 passing this season. He has chipped in with 30 rushing yards (30 ypg) on six carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Shawn Shipman has run for 140 yards on 21 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Hope Adebayo has collected 32 yards (on eight carries) with one touchdown.

Bryce Boyd has totaled two receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 38 (38 yards per game). He's been targeted two times.

Jacob Wildermuth has caught four passes and compiled 31 receiving yards (31 per game).

Eli Paulson has racked up 22 reciving yards (22 ypg) this season.

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has racked up 156 yards (156 ypg) on 15-of-25 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season.

Travis Theis has carried the ball 17 times for a team-high 26 yards on the ground.

Michael Mansaray has racked up 15 yards on 10 attempts.

Jack Martens' team-leading 89 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of 10 targets).

Carter Bell has put together a 39-yard season so far, reeling in four passes on five targets.

JJ Galbreath has racked up one catch for 12 yards, an average of 12 yards per game.

