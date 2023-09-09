Jorge Polanco vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jorge Polanco (.314 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter David Peterson and the New York Mets at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Mets.
Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jorge Polanco At The Plate
- Polanco is batting .261 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks.
- In 71.6% of his 67 games this season, Polanco has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this year (17.9%), homering in 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Polanco has had an RBI in 24 games this year (35.8%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (19.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.282
|AVG
|.237
|.356
|OBP
|.331
|.542
|SLG
|.381
|18
|XBH
|9
|8
|HR
|4
|27
|RBI
|14
|37/15
|K/BB
|31/16
|2
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (171 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mets are sending Peterson (3-7) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.40 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 88 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
