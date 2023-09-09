Iowa vs. Iowa State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cy-Hawk Trophy is the prize when the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) and Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) clash on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Hawkeyes are 4-point favorites. The over/under is 36.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Iowa vs. Iowa State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Iowa vs. Iowa State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
Iowa vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Iowa State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Iowa (-4)
|36.5
|-185
|+150
|DraftKings
|Iowa (-4)
|36.5
|-185
|+154
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-3.5)
|36.5
|-182
|+150
|PointsBet
|-
|-
|+145
|-175
|Tipico
|Iowa (-4)
|-
|+155
|+155
Iowa vs. Iowa State Betting Trends
Iowa & Iowa State 2023 Futures Odds
|Iowa
|To Win the National Champ.
|+20000
|Bet $100 to win $20000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1300
|Bet $100 to win $1300
|Iowa State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Big 12
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
