The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (1-0) will clash with the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (1-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Alabama vs. Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Alabama vs. Texas?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Alabama 29, Texas 26

Alabama 29, Texas 26 Alabama has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Crimson Tide have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This is the first time Texas will play as an underdog this season.

The Longhorns have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Crimson Tide have an implied win probability of 75.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas (+7)



Texas (+7) Alabama has covered the spread every time thus far this year.

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in their only game when favored by 7 points or more.

Texas is winless against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Alabama vs. Texas matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (53.5)



Over (53.5) The total for the game of 53.5 is 39.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Alabama (56 points per game) and Texas (37 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.5 52.5 Implied Total AVG 46 46 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Texas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.5 58.5 Implied Total AVG 47 47 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.