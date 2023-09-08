Player prop bet options for Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the New York Mets at Target Field on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Dallas Keuchel Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 2.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Keuchel Stats

The Twins will send Dallas Keuchel (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

Keuchel Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Sep. 2 3.1 5 5 5 2 1 vs. Rangers Aug. 27 5.0 5 0 0 3 2 vs. Pirates Aug. 20 6.1 1 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Aug. 11 1.2 6 6 6 0 2 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 6 5.0 8 1 1 0 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Correa Stats

Correa has 111 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 54 walks and 62 RBI.

He has a .229/.310/.396 slash line on the year.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 4 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 at Rangers Sep. 3 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-5 1 0 1 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Kepler Stats

Max Kepler has 92 hits with 20 doubles, 21 home runs, 35 walks and 52 RBI.

He has a .248/.317/.472 slash line on the season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians Sep. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 5 1-for-4 2 0 1 2 at Guardians Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Sep. 2 2-for-3 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 131 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 55 walks and 83 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.

He's slashed .251/.332/.466 so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Sep. 6 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Nationals Sep. 5 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 2 1-for-4 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

