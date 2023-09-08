The St. Louis Cardinals (61-79) visit the Cincinnati Reds (73-69) in NL Central play, at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-4) to the mound, while Drew Rom (0-2) will take the ball for the Cardinals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (8-4, 3.22 ERA) vs Rom - STL (0-2, 7.24 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

The Reds will hand the ball to Abbott (8-4) for his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.22, a 2.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.200.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Abbott has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Andrew Abbott vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 641 runs this season, which ranks 16th in MLB. They are batting .254 for the campaign with 194 home runs, ninth in the league.

The Cardinals have gone 5-for-21 in 5 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom

Rom makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Over three games this season, the 23-year-old has put up a 7.24 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .310 to opposing hitters.

Rom has put up one start this year where he pitched five or more innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.