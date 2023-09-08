Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (19-19) match up against Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (16-22) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on ION.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sky matchup in this article.

Lynx vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Lynx vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-4.5) 163.5 -185 +154
BetMGM Sky (-4.5) 163.5 -190 +155
PointsBet Sky (-4.5) 163.5 -200 +150
Tipico Sky (-4.5) 163.5 -200 +160

Lynx vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Sky are 18-18-0 ATS this season.
  • The Lynx have put together a 20-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Chicago has covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Minnesota has an ATS record of 10-8 when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year.
  • The Sky and their opponents have combined to hit the over 18 out of 37 times this season.
  • In the Lynx's 38 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 22 times.

