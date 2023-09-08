Jorge Polanco and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (71 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets and Kodai Senga on September 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Jorge Polanco At The Plate

Polanco is batting .260 with 15 doubles, 12 home runs and 30 walks.

Polanco has recorded a hit in 47 of 66 games this year (71.2%), including 14 multi-hit games (21.2%).

Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in 12 of them (18.2%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this year, Polanco has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (19.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this season (37.9%), including multiple runs in three games.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 32 .281 AVG .237 .352 OBP .331 .547 SLG .381 18 XBH 9 8 HR 4 27 RBI 14 36/14 K/BB 31/16 2 SB 2

