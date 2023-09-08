Carlos Correa, with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the mound, September 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.310), slugging percentage (.396) and total hits (111) this season.

Correa has gotten a hit in 83 of 125 games this season (66.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (18.4%).

He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (17 of 125), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.8% of his games this season, Correa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 67 .211 AVG .244 .295 OBP .322 .345 SLG .439 18 XBH 27 5 HR 12 27 RBI 35 60/26 K/BB 63/28 0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings