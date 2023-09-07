Ty Chandler 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 2.0 fantasy points (128th among RBs), the Minnesota Vikings' Ty Chandler is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 89th running back off the board this summer (528th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.
Ty Chandler Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|2.00
|47.87
|-
|Overall Rank
|500
|277
|528
|Position Rank
|118
|69
|89
Ty Chandler 2022 Stats
- On the ground last year, Chandler made an impact by rushing for 20 yards.
- In his best game last year -- Week 18 against the Chicago Bears -- Chandler accumulated 2.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 20 yards.
- In his worst game of the year, Chandler ended up with 2.0 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 20 yards. That happened in Week 18 versus the Chicago Bears.
Ty Chandler 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 18
|@Bears
|2.0
|6
|20
|0
|0
