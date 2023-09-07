Madison Keys will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open semifinals on Thursday, September 7.

Compared to the underdog Keys (+200), Sabalenka is the favorite (-250) to get to the final.

Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Thursday, September 7

Thursday, September 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aryna Sabalenka has a 71.4% chance to win.

Madison Keys Aryna Sabalenka +200 Odds to Win Match -250 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +125 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 44.4% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka Trends and Insights

By beating No. 9-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday, Keys advanced to the semifinals.

Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals by defeating No. 23-ranked Qinwen Zheng 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday.

In her 49 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Keys has played an average of 19.7 games.

Keys has played 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 19.4 games per match.

Sabalenka has averaged 20.8 games per match in her 66 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 58.7% of the games.

Sabalenka has averaged 20.6 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 58.5% of those games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Keys and Sabalenka have split 1-1. Sabalenka took their most recent battle on July 12, 2023, winning 6-2, 6-4.

Sabalenka and Keys have competed in five sets against each other, with Sabalenka capturing three of them.

Sabalenka has defeated Keys in 27 of 47 total games between them, good for a 57.4% win rate.

Keys and Sabalenka have played two times, averaging 23.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.

