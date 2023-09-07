K.J. Osborn 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
K.J. Osborn, who is currently the 55th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (137th overall), posted 95.6 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 43rd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Minnesota Vikings WR.
K.J. Osborn Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|95.60
|83.32
|-
|Overall Rank
|143
|180
|137
|Position Rank
|44
|64
|55
K.J. Osborn 2022 Stats
- Osborn received got 90 targets last season and converted them into 60 catches for 650 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 38.2 yards per contest.
- Osborn accumulated 21.7 fantasy points -- 10 catches, 157 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 15 versus the Indianapolis Colts, which was his best game last season.
K.J. Osborn 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Packers
|1.4
|4
|3
|14
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|2.5
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 3
|Lions
|13.3
|8
|5
|73
|1
|Week 4
|@Saints
|0.5
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|4.1
|5
|5
|41
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|1.8
|5
|3
|18
|0
|Week 8
|Cardinals
|6.8
|5
|2
|8
|1
|Week 9
|@Commanders
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|3.7
|11
|4
|35
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|1.7
|3
|2
|17
|0
|Week 12
|Patriots
|1.3
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 13
|Jets
|1.7
|3
|2
|17
|0
|Week 14
|@Lions
|9.8
|5
|5
|38
|1
|Week 15
|Colts
|21.7
|16
|10
|157
|1
|Week 16
|Giants
|1.7
|4
|3
|17
|0
|Week 17
|@Packers
|11.9
|7
|7
|59
|1
|Week 18
|@Bears
|11.7
|6
|5
|117
|0
|Wild Card
|Giants
|8.0
|3
|2
|20
|1
