Following a campaign in which he put up 26.9 fantasy points (51st among TEs), the Minnesota Vikings' Josh Oliver is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 92nd tight end off the board this summer (693rd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Josh Oliver Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 26.90 24.55 - Overall Rank 315 368 693 Position Rank 49 54 92

Josh Oliver 2022 Stats

Oliver's stat line last year: 14 receptions, 149 receiving yards, two TDs, 8.8 yards per game (on 25 targets).

In his best performance last season -- Week 12 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Oliver accumulated 13.6 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 76 yards and one touchdown.

Josh Oliver 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Patriots 6.8 2 2 8 1 Week 5 Bengals 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Giants 2.1 3 2 21 0 Week 7 Browns 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 9 @Saints 1.9 3 1 19 0 Week 11 Panthers 0.2 1 1 2 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 13.6 6 4 76 1 Week 15 @Browns 1.3 2 2 13 0 Week 16 Falcons 0.6 3 1 6 0 Week 17 Steelers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 0.0 1 0 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 2.6 2 2 26 0

