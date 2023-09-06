Willi Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .441 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on September 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has 16 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 25 walks while hitting .248.

Castro has gotten a hit in 52 of 92 games this season (56.5%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (18.5%).

In 4.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has driven in a run in 22 games this season (23.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 51 .235 AVG .257 .321 OBP .332 .420 SLG .347 14 XBH 10 3 HR 2 15 RBI 12 34/12 K/BB 45/13 13 SB 14

Guardians Pitching Rankings