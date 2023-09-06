On Wednesday, September 6, Carlos Correa's Minnesota Twins (73-66) visit Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (66-73) at Progressive Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +110. An 8.5-run total has been set in the game.

Twins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (10-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (1-5, 3.46 ERA)

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 55 out of the 92 games, or 59.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have gone 36-28 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (56.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (41.8%) in those games.

This year, the Guardians have won 17 of 44 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Twins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Royce Lewis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+160) Max Kepler 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+135)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 9th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.