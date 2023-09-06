Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will meet Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Progressive Field, at 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 199 total home runs.

Minnesota's .426 slugging percentage ranks 10th-best in MLB.

The Twins' .242 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Minnesota ranks 13th in runs scored with 650 (4.7 per game).

The Twins' .322 on-base percentage ranks 15th in MLB.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.4 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Minnesota's 3.95 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.214).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 25th of the season. He is 10-8 with a 4.20 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Ryan has recorded 13 quality starts this year.

Ryan will try to build upon a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Rangers W 5-1 Away Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 9/2/2023 Rangers W 9-7 Away Dallas Keuchel Jordan Montgomery 9/3/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Kenta Maeda Jon Gray 9/4/2023 Guardians W 20-6 Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 9/5/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Away Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/6/2023 Guardians - Away Joe Ryan Gavin Williams 9/8/2023 Mets - Home Dallas Keuchel Kodai Senga 9/9/2023 Mets - Home Kenta Maeda David Peterson 9/10/2023 Mets - Home Pablo Lopez Tylor Megill 9/11/2023 Rays - Home - - 9/12/2023 Rays - Home Joe Ryan Zack Littell

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.