Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the hill, on September 6 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is batting .318 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Lewis has picked up a hit in 71.1% of his 45 games this year, with at least two hits in 26.7% of them.

He has homered in 11 games this year (24.4%), homering in 6% of his trips to the dish.

Lewis has driven in a run in 19 games this year (42.2%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (48.9%), including six multi-run games (13.3%).

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 20 .267 AVG .375 .333 OBP .412 .511 SLG .575 10 XBH 6 6 HR 5 17 RBI 22 25/8 K/BB 18/4 2 SB 2

