Max Kepler vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Max Kepler (batting .314 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Guardians Player Props
|Twins vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Twins vs Guardians
|Twins vs Guardians Odds
|Twins vs Guardians Prediction
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 20 doubles, 21 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .251.
- In 57.0% of his games this year (61 of 107), Kepler has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (26.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 21 games this year (19.6%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has an RBI in 38 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 41 of 107 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|58
|.281
|AVG
|.224
|.346
|OBP
|.298
|.520
|SLG
|.439
|21
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|27
|43/17
|K/BB
|45/18
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (153 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Williams (1-5) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 3.46 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, Aug. 29 against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed one scoreless inning without surrendering a hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.46 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.