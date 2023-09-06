Marketa Vondrousova vs. Madison Keys: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
In the quarterfinals at the US Open on Wednesday, Madison Keys, the No. 17-ranked player, and Marketa Vondrousova, the No. 9-ranked player, will be battling it out for a chance to play in the semifinals.
Marketa Vondrousova vs. Madison Keys Date and TV Info
- Round: Quarterfinal
- Date: Wednesday, September 6
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Vondrousova vs. Keys Matchup Info
- In the Round of 16 on Monday, Vondrousova beat No. 59-ranked Peyton Stearns, 6-7, 6-3, 6-2.
- In her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Vondrousova fell in the quarterfinals to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 6-7, 1-6 on August 18.
- Keys will look to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-3 victory over No. 3-ranked Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16 on Monday.
- On August 15, Keys was defeated by No. 29-ranked Elise Mertens, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, in the round of 64 of her last tournament, the Western & Southern Open.
- Vondrousova and Keys haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
Vondrousova vs. Keys Odds and Probabilities
|Marketa Vondrousova
|Madison Keys
|+110
|Odds to Win Match
|-135
|+850
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+700
|47.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|57.4%
|10.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|12.5%
|49.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.3
