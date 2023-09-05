The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Willi Castro At The Plate

  • Castro has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .245.
  • Castro has gotten a hit in 51 of 91 games this year (56.0%), including 16 multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • He has homered in four games this season (4.4%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 24.2% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 37.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (6.6%).

Other Twins Players vs the Guardians

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 50
.235 AVG .252
.321 OBP .328
.420 SLG .337
14 XBH 9
3 HR 2
15 RBI 12
34/12 K/BB 44/13
13 SB 14

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bibee (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.03 ERA in 124 2/3 innings pitched, with 125 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings across 22 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
