Tuesday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (66-72) and Minnesota Twins (72-66) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on September 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (7-6) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (10-3) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Twins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Twins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have won 54, or 59.3%, of the 91 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Minnesota has won 45 of its 78 games, or 57.7%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 642 (4.7 per game).

The Twins have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule