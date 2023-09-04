Willi Castro vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, Willi Castro (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 24 walks while batting .240.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 55.6% of his 90 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 4.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has driven in a run in 21 games this year (23.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (4.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 33 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|49
|.235
|AVG
|.244
|.321
|OBP
|.320
|.420
|SLG
|.331
|14
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|15
|RBI
|11
|34/12
|K/BB
|44/12
|13
|SB
|14
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- Giolito gets the start for the Guardians, his 28th of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 165 strikeouts through 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.45), 38th in WHIP (1.275), and 15th in K/9 (9.7).
