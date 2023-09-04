Max Kepler vs. Guardians Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 4
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .559 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Lucas Giolito and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, September 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 34 walks while batting .253.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 60 of 105 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 21 of them (20.0%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has picked up an RBI in 37 games this season (35.2%), with two or more RBI in 10 of them (9.5%).
- He has scored in 40 games this year (38.1%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|56
|.281
|AVG
|.229
|.346
|OBP
|.301
|.520
|SLG
|.447
|21
|XBH
|19
|10
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|26
|43/17
|K/BB
|43/17
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Guardians will send Giolito (7-11) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 7-11 with a 4.45 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 153 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared for the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.45), 38th in WHIP (1.275), and 15th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
