The Minnesota Twins (71-65) will look to sweep the Texas Rangers (75-60) at Globe Life Field on Sunday, at 2:35 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-7) to the mound, while Kenta Maeda (3-7) will get the nod for the Twins.

Twins vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (8-7, 3.60 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.69 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 17th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.69 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander went four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.69, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .248 batting average against him.

Maeda is trying to record his sixth quality start of the year in this game.

Maeda has put up 11 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers will hand the ball to Gray (8-7) for his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 24 games this season with a 3.60 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

He has 11 quality starts in 24 chances this season.

In 24 starts, Gray has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

The 31-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.60), 25th in WHIP (1.199), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

